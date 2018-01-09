OPINION: Help save Dinosaur Park
Dinosaur Park is at 5639 S. Alameda Road in Gold Canyon.
Due to the upcoming sale of the former Gold Canyon Elementary School, the land on which Gold Canyon’s community park – Dinosaur Park (5639 S. Alameda Road) – is located will go with the sale. However, there are viable options to keep the park even though the school is being sold.
You can help save Dinosaur Park by your community action.
To see how you can help, call or e-mail John Enright at 480-288-5982 or jtegoldcanyon@yahoo.com or Bob Harris at 480-241-0681 or bob85118@gmail.com.
John Enright
Bob Harris
Gold Canyon
