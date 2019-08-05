O’Jons: Military veteran duped out of thousands of dollars

A 33 years retired disabled veteran with PTSD has been duped out of thousands of dollars on a good-faith investment that was earmarked to help a 501(c)3 company for a fictitious group home.

The monies were for the home improvement, furniture and needs to get the home up and running with a monthly percentage of return on investment.

The money, however, may have been funneled to another 501(c)3 company, shrouded in religious behavior, to help abused men and women. A recorded conversation alludes to this fact as well as copies of cashed checks and bank statements.

The veteran has an MOU with three cashed checks equaling $12,000. No group home was ever established as agreed upon. In fact, acquired bank statements show visits to nail salons, grocery stores, a Maricopa pub and various fast food restaurants.

This 501(c)3 business owner also duped another business owner out of money that was to be paid to assist a basketball youth program in Chandler.

Be aware that this person is now trying to operate a cleaning company focusing on local natives. Run, run, run. The public is warned. Do not do business with organizations that fit this description.



