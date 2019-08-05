O’Jons: Military veteran duped out of thousands of dollars

Aug 5th, 2019 · by · Comments:

A 33 years retired disabled veteran with PTSD has been duped out of thousands of dollars on a good-faith investment that was earmarked to help a 501(c)3 company for a fictitious group home.

Chrystal Allen-O’Jon and retired Master Sgt. Kent O’Jon

The monies were for the home improvement, furniture and needs to get the home up and running with a monthly percentage of return on investment.

The money, however, may have been funneled to another 501(c)3 company, shrouded in religious behavior, to help abused men and women. A recorded conversation alludes to this fact as well as copies of cashed checks and bank statements.

The veteran has an MOU with three cashed checks equaling $12,000. No group home was ever established as agreed upon. In fact, acquired bank statements show visits to nail salons, grocery stores, a Maricopa pub and various fast food restaurants.

This 501(c)3 business owner also duped another business owner out of money that was to be paid to assist a basketball youth program in Chandler.

Be aware that this person is now trying to operate a cleaning company focusing on local natives. Run, run, run. The public is warned. Do not do business with organizations that fit this description.

Retired Master Sgt. Kent O’Jon
Chrystal Allen-O’Jon
Maricopa

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie