Ochs: Superstition Fire and Medical District thanks 9-1-1 dispatchers

Staff members from the Superstition Fire and Medical District paid tribute to the men and women who serve as call-takers and dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 8-14.
On Tuesday, April 10, staff members visited with the Apache Junction Police Department dispatchers and delivered some healthy – and not so healthy – food items for them to enjoy throughout the day.
On Thursday, April 12, staff paid tribute to the dispatchers at the Mesa Regional Dispatch Center and again provided refreshments.
The Apache Junction Police Department answers the majority of local 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency calls and they also dispatch for the city police department.
When local calls pertain to medical incidents or fires, they are forwarded to the MRDC, which dispatches for the Superstition Fire and Medical District, Mesa Fire and Medical Department, Gilbert Fire Department, Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department and Rio Verde Fire District.
911 operators and dispatchers are an integral part of emergency services. They are the calm and collective voices who provide the first line of help when you or someone else is injured or scared, has a fire or are having one of the worst days of your life. They assure the right kind of help is sent to your location and often provide over-the-phone instructions that begin to stabilize your emergency.
Oftentimes dispatchers provide lifesaving instructions over the phone prior to the police, fire or paramedics arriving.
The SFMD wishes to say “thank you” to all of the professional call-takers and dispatchers who serve our communities and provide for our citizens.
Editor’s note: Richard Ochs is the interim assistant chief for emergency services and operations at the Superstition Fire and Medical District.