From the editor: Notebooks of news, ideas from readers

In the weeks since our first issue of a monthly Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, I have been jotting down comments from readers about the change.
I had to gather them up from the many notebooks I used in gathering news for the website, https://apachejunctionindependent.com, updated daily, and this issue of the monthly.
Some of them are:
•“I did get an Independent in the mail. Took me a long time to read it. It’s big.”
•“A lot of news. Thanks.”
Another said he liked the new format, but said “I miss my weekly Independent on the driveway.” I reminded him that I am generating content for the website and that he could sign up for a daily e-newsletter at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/enewsletter.
A reader said he didn’t care to receive a daily e-mail but would check www.facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist or www.facebook.com/ApacheJunctionGoldCanyonIndependent for updates as I post links to stories there.
Others thanked us for posting the monthly publication at http://apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com and offered suggestions for content. If you have an idea, e-mail me at rdyer@newszap.com.
Still others e-mailed or asked me how to advertise in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, with daily online news and a monthly direct-mail circulation of 35,000, reaching every household and business in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. Call or e-mail General Manager Debbie Richardson at 480-257-8292 or drichardson@newszap.com.
***
The latest issue of the Citizen special section of events and classes from the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department was printed by Independent Newsmedia and is available online at the “special sections” tab at https://apachejunctionindependent.com.
***
The next special section we are producing is the official brochure for the 54th annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo and associated events. I’ve been attending the LDD volunteer committee’s meetings to learn about the Feb. 23-25 rodeo.
Applications for the 2018 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant are due by Jan. 6, the day the pageant will be held. The rodeo royalty pageant is held annually to select three young ladies fulfilling the titles of junior teen queen, ages 10-13; senior teen queen, ages 14-17; and queen, ages 18-26. Learn more at http://www.lostdutchmandays.org/forms.
Richard Dyer
Managing editor
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon and Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent newspapers.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com