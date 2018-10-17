Nine: Chelsea Connolly right for Apache Junction school board

I’m Gary Nine, retired teacher and administrator, having spent 20 of my 34 years in education as principal and assistant superintendent at AJUSD. I fully retired in June 2013 and have chosen, until this time, to remain quiet with regard to all educational matters.

In the interest of transparency, I must disclose that Jodi Ehrlich, president of the board, is my daughter. That said, I did not discuss with her my decision to write this letter of support for Chelsea Connolly.

During my tenure at AJUSD, our vision was “Kids First” and that was the basis for all daily decision-making, instructional or otherwise. During my 20 years serving under successful Superintendents Wright and Sutter, AJUSD’s students showed dramatic student achievement growth with corresponding increases in teacher morale and parental satisfaction. That success was the result of a combination of factors: good leadership, Dr. Wright’s and Dr. Sutter’s; and effective school boards that shared strong foundational values and a sincere commitment to children.

I’ve known Chelsea Connolly since she was a child. She’s a K-12 AJ grad, worked in the District for 4+ years, now owns her own successful local business, thus knows what it takes to lead and work as a team.

Chelsea has lived here her entire life and, importantly, will have a young child in the district next year. While active in the community, she has pledged to serve on no other boards so as to give the school board her full attention.

Ms. Connolly is a young professional, a quality person, a responsible user of social media and is dedicated to seeing our community and school district succeed. She is confident the present board is headed in the right direction. So am I.

Please join me in supporting our present board by electing Chelsea Connolly as its newest member. She is up to the challenge.

Gary Nine

Queen Valley