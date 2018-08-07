Niesl: August 2018 issue ‘a fantastic paper’

I know there are a lot of people responsible for putting out the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, but I have seen you gathering info at meetings I have attended so I just chose you to write this to.

I just received the August 2018 paper and I wanted to thank you for such a fantastic paper.

That paper included more useful and important information than I have ever seen in a big-city paper. It is so well-written and covers a vast number of important topics.

I really hope the people of our community are taking the time to read your paper as I believe it is an integral part of keeping the community functioning on a high level.

The information provided about the upcoming election is superb, as are the updates on city council meetings and actions. I liked learning about local charities.

The business, education and development articles are very informative as well. Education, in particular, is a big issue here and you always keep the community aware of what goes on at the board meetings.

So keep up the good work. In an era where there is so much propaganda about the media and where it is hard to keep a print newspaper afloat, it’s great to see a newspaper persevere and succeed.

(By the way, just one request. Don’t use “Mrs.” as in Mrs. Rizzi. Use Ms. or just her last name. I’ll leave it at that. You don’t want to get me started on women’s issues – and this one was resolved decades ago, I thought.)

Pamela Niesl

Gold Canyon