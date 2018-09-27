Moreland: Vote in Braden Biggs, Gilbert Cancio or continue letting AJUSD go downhill

Dear Apache Junction Unified School District voters: I think we need to see the back story to see who to vote for in November.

When we had a survey during the 2017-18 school year and +90 percent teachers and +65 percent parents voted to continue with the four-day non-year-round calendar, all these board members except Christa Rizzi ignored the parents and teachers and followed the superintendent, Dr. Krista Anderson, in changing the calendar to what she wanted.

Then Dr. Anderson’s Scottsdale friend needed a job and the high school principal was not given a contract. But Dr. Anderson’s friend was ready to step up and take over.

Because of this we lost the majority of our teachers and staff. The parents spoke. Dr. Anderson said the parents don’t matter I am in charge.

Now we have a choice to vote out Dena Kimble and put people on the board who truly want to support the parents and students.

Do we vote in Braden Biggs and Gilbert Cancio or do we continue letting AJUSD go downhill? The choice is up to the voters.

Sylvia Moreland

Retired AJUSD employee

Apache Junction