OPINION: Moore was the wrong choice

Congratulations to Doug Jones, senator-elect of Alabama and the U.S. Senate. And congratulations to Alabamians for standing up for decency.
To quote Tom Perez, chair of the National Democratic Party, this race was not about Right versus Left. This race was about right versus wrong. Doug Jones stands for what is decent in this country, a claim fewer and fewer men can make in this era of sexual improprieties. Alabama made the right choice in this election. Moore was the wrong choice.
Kathy Guillen
Apache Junction
