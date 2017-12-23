OPINION: Mirage Sports Bar and Grill is an oasis for holiday giving

It may be called the Mirage, but the charitable giving that took place at the Mirage Sports Bar and Grill, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, was no illusion. In an effort to help the homeless, volunteers hosted a free luncheon on Dec. 18 at the popular watering hole and donations were distributed to homeless men, women and children who live in the Apache Junction area.
Coordinators of the luncheon and fundraiser reported it was a huge success and approximately 100 people were served. In addition to the generosity of the owners and staff of Mirage Sports Bar and Grill, Weavers Needle Resort made many individual gift boxes packed with goodies, including homemade loaves of bread; the Arizonian Resort donated $500 worth of food cards for the boxes and provided several homemade afghans. This is the fourth year in a row that the Mirage Sports Bar and Grill has donated the use of their facility.
I want to thank everyone who came out to help at this event. Apache Junction might be a small place, but it has big love.
Another event is planned for next year so the public is encouraged to start saving for 2018. Donations of items that are particularly needed include: blankets, sleeping bags, baby wipes, toiletries, flashlights, snacks, socks, gift cards, tarps, backpacks and clothing items.
Brandi Steinke
Apache Junction
