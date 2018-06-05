McDaniel: Police offer travel tips for a safe vacation

The Apache Junction Police Department wants everyone to have a safe summer. So with that, here are some simple, basic crime-prevention tips which residents/tourists should be aware of for safe summer traveling:

Make sure that your vehicle is in good working order. If it has not been serviced recently, get an inspection to include basic mechanical and tires checked.

Many people have global positioning system in their cars or on a smartphone these days. Make sure that your GPS works and have a printed version of your route prepared. Consider the best time to leave to avoid heavy traffic periods.

If you have roadside service as a part of your car insurance, keep that information handy. If not, have a resource handy in case of a breakdown.

Check the weather forecast along your route. Storms can come up quickly.

Keep luggage and valuables secure out of sight, or remove them when you park your car.

Talk to your children about how to talk to strangers. Accompany them at all times. Have a plan for what to do if you become separated.

For emergencies, have a cell phone and charger available. Some insurance companies have a smartphone application that makes it easy to get help quickly.

Consider how much you share on social media. This lets people know that you are not at home. It might be best to wait until you return from your trip to share your experiences.

Travelers should take these simple precautionary steps to minimize their chances of becoming a victim anywhere you travel. You can never be too prepared for safety.

If you have any questions, contact the AJPD community resource coordinator at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.

Rob McDaniel

Community resource coordinator

Apache Junction Police Department