McDaniel: Have fun and stay safe on July 4

The Apache Junction Police Department would like everyone to enjoy their celebration of our country’s independence.

If you come out to the Apache Junction High School Football Field for the fireworks show, remember that no personal fireworks may be brought there.

There will be traffic and parking restrictions on Southern Avenue from Ironwood Drive to San Marcos Drive.

Please be patient, as there will be traffic delays. Police officers, park rangers and police auxiliary will be out to ensure that a good time is had by all.

If you are encountered with any fireworks by a police officer, you are subject to arrest and confiscation if they are illegal to possess.

The following types of fireworks are illegal to have at any time:

bottle rockets

reloadable roman candles

aerials that shoot flaming balls

exploding firecrackers

If you decide to use legal fireworks, they may only be used between June 24 and July 6 in the summer. Those permitted are on this list:

ground spinners

sparkling wheel devices

square, cone, cylindrical and California rocket shaped fountains

novelties–sparklers, snakes, snappers, party poppers and drop pops

smokers—balls, cones, candles

If you are using legal fireworks at home, never give them to small children and always supervise youngsters who are using legal fireworks.

Make sure that you have a safety plan, i.e. water, bucket, fire extinguisher.

Remember, fire danger is extremely high at this time of year in the desert and especially now. Be safe and considerate of others.

Enjoy the celebration and remember that if you have pets that they may be frightened by loud noises.

If you wish to report illegal fireworks use, call 480-982-8260. Use 9-1-1 only in the event of an emergency.

For more information on this event, visit www.ajcity.net/events.

Rob McDaniel

Community resource coordinator

Apache Junction Police Department