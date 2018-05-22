McDaniel: Don’t drink and drive at graduation

The Apache Junction Police Department congratulates those young men and women of Apache Junction preparing to graduate high school.

This is an accomplishment that takes dedication, time and effort.

This is their first step in developing a bright future.

However, AJPD would like to take this time to caution graduates that drinking and driving may put the brakes on your future.

May is Global Youth Traffic Safety Month. The National Safety Council provides information from the National Organizations for Youth Safety to keep in mind when students get behind the wheel as they head out to celebrate the beginning of adult life.

Car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death for teenagers.

66 percent of teen passengers who die in a crash are not wearing a seat belt.

58 percent of teen drivers involved in crashes are distracted.

25 percent of crashes involve an underage drinking driver.

As graduation season begins with parties and celebrations, remember this:

1. It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to drink alcohol and it is illegal to purchase alcohol for anyone under the age of 21.

2. If you choose to drink, do not drive – it puts your life, your passenger’s lives, pedestrian’s lives and other driver’s lives at risk.

The AJPD, along with all of the Valley law enforcement agencies, will be out in full force watching for distracted or drunk drivers.

Be proud and enjoy this season, don’t break the law and regret it.

If you would like more information contact the AJPD community resource coordinator at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net .

Rob McDaniel

Community resource coordinator

Apache Junction Police Department