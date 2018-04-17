McDaniel: Apache Junction Police Department recognizes Volunteers Week

In recognition of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 21-27, the Apache Junction Police Department would like to publicly thank each volunteer who selflessly sacrifices their time and energy to help make Apache Junction a safer community.
AJPD continuously strives to make our community as safe as possible. In order for our mission to be successful, we need the continuous help of our dedicated police volunteers. Their hard work and dedication fills many service needs that would otherwise be accomplished by paid staff. Volunteer time and energy frees up our sworn officers and other professional staff to handle priority matters in the community.
Volunteers donate their time and talents, assisting the police department in such areas as the Criminal Investigation Division, Animal Control, Victim Services/Chaplains, Auxiliary Patrol and administration. In 2017, approximately 75 AJPD volunteers donated 9,760 hours of service, saving the city of Apache Junction the equivalent of $229,945.
Individual leaders in volunteer service include:
- Paws and Claws: Frieda Hamilton, 746 hours.
- Criminal Investigations Division: Larry Kincaid, 609 hours.
- Records: Judy Luby, 416 hours.
- Patrol: Larry Bookhamer, 367 hours.
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is the Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator.