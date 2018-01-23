OPINION: Mayor Jeff Serdy invites all to first State of the City event

First of all, I’d like to thank the citizens of Apache Junction for allowing me the privilege of serving them as mayor for the past year. Hopefully some of you have noticed a difference in openness and information in regards to how the city communicates.
On Feb. 7 we’re taking it one step further by hosting our first ever State of the City event. Other cities have held similar events but we never have. It’s an opportunity for the city to let the residents know what their representatives are doing with their tax dollars, what we’ve accomplished and our goals and direction we hope to achieve in the near future.
Most State of the City events are by invite, sending invitations only to dignitaries. But I want everyone to be welcome at ours….no RSVP needed. We’re also going to make this a true state of the “whole” city as we are inviting Apache Junction Unified School District and Superstition Fire and Medical District to present as well.
This is our first attempt at this and there may be some hiccups but it will also be a learning experience. It will be held at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the program starting at 7 p.m. City council members as well as city staff, school board members and members of the fire district board may be there to answer questions before the program begins. You may even see your state representatives, state senator, county supervisor or the sheriff milling about.
This is a great opportunity to get in touch with your local government….hope to see you there.
Jeff Serdy
Mayor
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.