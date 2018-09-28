Maynard: Virtual learning the way of the future

While some may be skeptical of online schooling, I have seen first-hand the difference it can make in student success both as a former online student and now an online teacher.

I have been a teacher for more than 12 years in Arizona. For the past two years, I have been working as a high school biology and anatomy teacher at Primavera, a school paving the way in the digital education space.

I became a teacher because I wanted to make a difference—to truly reach students and see that lightbulb go on as they master new concepts. Primavera allows me to do that, creating a collaborative learning environment where all teachers and students feel valued.

I earned my master’s degree in educational technology from Northern Arizona University and received my doctorate from the University of Phoenix. Through my education, I was exposed to a variety of digital strategies, resources and platforms that inspired my innovative approach to teaching. Today, I put these skills to use in my virtual classroom, where I am able to utilize the applications that best fit the individualized needs of my students.

The technology and resources that Primavera offers allow me to dedicate more of my time to my students, helping them succeed along their educational journeys. In the virtual setting I can spend most of my days engaging with students, rather than writing lesson plans, grading work or managing a classroom.

Through the use of real-time data, I provide insightful feedback to my students and determine areas of weaknesses long before they become a hindrance to the students’ success.

Because of these technological advancements, I can tailor my approach based on individual student needs, building a relationship that allows for more personalized instruction and insight. Primavera provides the data and resources I need to meet the needs of my students and the different ways they learn.

I reach out to provide support to students who need it through one-one-one sessions, phone calls—daily with some—and emails. Students are more comfortable reaching out for help in a virtual setting where they do not fear the judgement of their peers and are able to truly receive the support they need to thrive.

Over the years I have discovered that many students seem to perform better in a virtual setting, even in a subject like science that typically creates challenges in a traditional classroom.

The virtual setting has improved learning retention, as students participate in interactive videos and lesson plans, read interactive content built into the course which is constantly updated with the newest information, use a text-to-speech option that reads the material to them and participate in small live sessions and interactive labs that allow them to truly engage with the coursework.

Whether students have jobs or other circumstances that make online learning ideal, Primavera allows them the freedom to pursue their education in a way that fits their lifestyle and their schedule.

I am proud to work for a school that is part of the solution providing students with the flexibility they need and continually updated digital coursework that helps them learn, grow and prepare for life in the digital age.

I believe virtual learning is the way of the future and I am happy to use my education technology background to make a difference at Primavera, a school at the forefront of online education in Arizona.

Stephanie Maynard

Apache Junction