Marks: Take advantage of Arizona tax credit before the end of 2018

Did you know Arizona allows an individual taxpayer to contribute up to $200 (or a married couple filing jointly up to $400) to a public school of their choice and get a dollar-for-dollar credit against your tax liability?

That means you can direct some of the money you would normally pay in state taxes can go directly to the eligible school program you select.

As the year comes to a close, Apache Junction Unified School District is encouraging parents, as well as members of the community, to make a contribution to help the students and programs at the area’s local schools.

There are five schools in the district: Desert Vista Elementary School, Four Peaks Elementary School, Peralta Trail Elementary School, Cactus Canyon Junior High and Apache Junction High School.

Whether it’s a stand-up bass for Cactus Canyon, a donation to the high school athletics department, school clubs at the elementary school or a general donation to help students in need, your donation makes a difference.

Don’t be shy, even if you already participate, be sure to help spread the word to your family and friends.

Donors can submit paperwork and bring a check to the district office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schools are currently on holiday break, but the district office remains open except for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Information is also available online at az01901895.schoolwires.net/domain/65.

Sally Marks

Public relations specialist and volunteer coordinator

Apache Junction Unified School District