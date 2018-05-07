Marks: Present balanced view of opinions expressed at meeting

As a Gold Canyon resident, your article in the May 1 “Independent” was worrying. It was so far from being independent view that it was laughable.
If you want to represent Gold Canyon residents, suggest you talk to us and present a more balanced view of the opinions expressed at the meeting.
The assertion that we would all be happy for a committee, made up of Mayor Serdy’s choices and HOA leaders, is completely incorrect.
As Brian Hunt put it in his opinion piece, the article in the AJ/GC newspaper indicating “leave us alone” is more accurate.
Anita Marks
Gold Canyon