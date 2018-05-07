Marks: Present balanced view of opinions expressed at meeting

May 7th, 2018 · by · Comments:
As a Gold Canyon resident, your article in the May 1 “Independent” was worrying.  It was so far from being independent view that it was laughable.
If you want to represent Gold Canyon residents, suggest you talk to us and present a more balanced view of the opinions expressed at the meeting.
The assertion that we would all be happy for a committee, made up of Mayor Serdy’s choices and HOA leaders, is completely incorrect.
As Brian Hunt put it in his opinion piece, the article in the AJ/GC newspaper indicating “leave us alone” is more accurate.
Anita Marks
Gold Canyon

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie