Marks: Funds raised to purchase 45 football helmets for junior high school

It is with great appreciation that we thank the community of Apache Junction for the assistance in raising funds that were needed to purchase football helmets for Cactus Canyon Junior High School.

With the funds that we collected we are able to purchase approximately 45 new helmets for the winter season that will begin in January.

The purchase will allow Coach Vance Miller to supplement the Apache Junction High School football equipment with smaller helmets for those students playing tackle football at Cactus Canyon Junior High School.

To date, we have collected approximately $10,000 from the community. These additional monies were added to those provided by the district to complete the purchase that was requested and needed.

Again, we want to thank all those who were involved in raising and donating the money to ensure that the junior high students of Apache Junction would have another awesome season with Coach Miller and his staff.

Tackle football update

In response to current calls and concerns we are receiving at the district level, we would like the community to know that tackle football will be offered this spring at Cactus Canyon Junior High School.

Coach Miller is currently working with the district office to purchase new helmets for the Cougar football team to stay in compliance. The purchase will cost approximately $11,000; $5,000 of which the district has already contributed to.

Any community members who would like to contribute to the team can contact Assistant Principal Kenneth deLoera for more information on how to make a tax credit donation. Fundraising will run through the end of the month to meet a deadline to ensure new helmets for the new season.

Sally Marks

Public information officer

Apache Junction Unified School District