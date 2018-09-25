Lutes: Why did chamber drop ‘Apache Junction’ from its name?

Regarding the name change of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, I cannot understand what they were thinking.

This is Apache Junction. All other chambers are called by the name of their city.

Are we ashamed of our city? I, for one, love our city.

But what really makes it worse is, they never even asked their members. They call this being transparent, as that’s all they talk about now.

Take a look at their board members. A lot of them are not even from here.

Also the members don’t get to vote for the board members. They pick and choose whoever they want. So wrong.

When I joined 11 years ago, they had 400 members. They now have 402. They have lost so many good people.

They need to let us know why they didn’t ask the membership about such an important decision.

We need a membership meeting. Some on board. Can you do that much for us?

Judy Lutes

Apache Junction

Editor’s note: The original story is at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/apache-junction-dropped-new-name-superstition-region-chamber-of-commerce.