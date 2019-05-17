Loflin: Prepare home for monsoon season

As we embark on the 2019 monsoon season, we would like to share some insight to what to expect.

Monsoon storms bring heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds and hail. As all of us know who were here last year, on July 9, 2018, Arizona had the second-largest storm ever recorded.

We, of course, hope that this year won’t be nearly as harsh, but many of us know Arizona weather can change in an instant. We have compiled a list of pointers on how to prepare, well before the storms come:

The very first thing you should do is have a professional come to your home and inspect your roof. A professional can spot where problems or potential problems will be lurking.

Make sure all drains and gutters are clear of any debris. If the drains and gutters are not cleared, it will cause water to build up and create leaks or wood damage.

Make sure all trees near your home are trimmed to a proper distance. In the event of strong winds, a tree can cause severe damage to your home and roof.

If you have any loose shingles, tiles or other roofing material on your roof, they need to be repaired/replaced. Loose roofing material indicates that you either already have damage or you will. Roofing material needs to be secured properly to ensure your home will not incur any leaks. If improperly secured, you will cause more harm then good. Call a professional to repair any damaged areas.

Be safe. During a storm do not try to make repairs. Inclement weather is an unsafe work environment with too many hazards. Once the storm has passed and you can safely assess the damage done, call your insurance company for assistance as well as a professional roofer.

Remember these helpful tips and take precautionary steps before a storm arrives.

Justin Loflin

Owner

Efficient Roofing

Apache Junction

Editor’s note: The business can be contacted at 480-671-5769 or efficientroofingaz.com.