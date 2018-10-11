Limongello: Vote for ‘a true leader,’ Dena Kimble for school board

As a parent and community volunteer with two boys in the Apache Junction school district I am excited to support Dena Kimble in the upcoming Apache Junction Unified School District board election.

Dena impressed me with her ability to listen carefully to both sides of the story and she isn’t afraid to ask questions that cut to the heart of the issues. Dena is a true leader, one who can look a challenge in eye and isn’t afraid to stand alone when the going gets tough. Dena possesses all the traits of emotional intelligence, which is enormously important, and impacts her relationships, how she makes decisions and identifies opportunities.

Dena spends countless hours researching and identifying issues that would otherwise go unnoticed. Her passion is helping our kids and making a difference in their lives, providing better opportunities and making sure they have the best education possible.

Dena is well-liked within our community and known for her high standards when it comes to our children’s education. Our school grades were announced this week and very disheartening, but I know we are in good hands because it is one of Dena’s top priorities to bring a better learning experience and education to the Apache Junction school district.

Dena stops in to visit the schools on a regular basis and makes herself available to parents and staff while assessing the learning environment. By using this approach Dena will produce fair, intelligent and solid decisions on the school board. Dena is also known to attend surrounding district board meetings and training seminars to give her the knowledge and tools she needs to make educated decisions for our children.

Dena continuously applies her strong ethics to see that all students, teachers and staff are treated respectfully and equitably. She not only desires excellence in the classroom, but strives for a safe learning environment that minimizes harmful social activities.

Dena promotes education for all students from different backgrounds to equip them to either enter higher education or be trained to perform capably in our local economy.

Additionally, one of Dena’s key attributes is that she has the ability to find the weaknesses and takes the burden onto her own shoulders to see that a solution is made, with no regard to herself, but solely for the good of those around her. She is a woman of her word and that goes far with me.

An inspiring and demanding teacher that makes a lasting change in the life of a student is a priceless asset. Dena supports and encourages such teachers and promotes conditions that allow them to do what they love best – teach and change the lives of their students.

Cathy Limongello

Apache Junction