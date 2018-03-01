OPINION: Kudos to stagecoach driver at the rodeo grounds

Kudos to the stage driver Saturday at the rodeo grounds.

He had micro seconds to decide how to stop the stage before it would have gone into the carnival and booth area.

Steering into the cars and that pickup stopped a potential huge catastrophe.

Good driving. Good reactions. Good man!

Adolph Otterstein
Apache Junction

Editor’s note: Thank you for the letter. For those who missed it, the stagecoach story is at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/two-injured-when-horse-drawn-stagecoach-hit-vehicles-at-lost-dutchman-days-rodeo-grounds/.

