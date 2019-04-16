Kerr: Celebrate Arizona Water Professionals Appreciation Week

Apr 16th, 2019 · by · Comments:

For the first time, Arizona is celebrating Water Professionals Appreciation Week April 14-20.

Arizona Sen. Sine Kerr

As chair of the Senate Committee on Water and Agriculture, I see firsthand the hard work members of the water industry do to make sure our state has a clean supply of water.

Passing of Arizona’s drought contingency plan in January showed how the Legislature stands ready to work with the water community to ensure the future of water in Arizona.

This week is a good time to recognize the work of these thousands of professionals in water-related fields, whether it’s in engineering, water operations, policy or law.

Let’s take a moment to salute them this week.

Arizona State Sen. Sine Kerr
R-District 13

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie