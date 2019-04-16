Kerr: Celebrate Arizona Water Professionals Appreciation Week

For the first time, Arizona is celebrating Water Professionals Appreciation Week April 14-20.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Water and Agriculture, I see firsthand the hard work members of the water industry do to make sure our state has a clean supply of water.

Passing of Arizona’s drought contingency plan in January showed how the Legislature stands ready to work with the water community to ensure the future of water in Arizona.

This week is a good time to recognize the work of these thousands of professionals in water-related fields, whether it’s in engineering, water operations, policy or law.

Let’s take a moment to salute them this week.

Arizona State Sen. Sine Kerr

R-District 13