Kelly: Thank you for funds used for detention-van video cameras

Back in December 2017, I reached out to our community and asked for financial support to purchase and install video cameras into the police department’s detention vans.

This, as I noted, was sought because the world of law enforcement was changing and the need to monitor suspects had become ever more critical.

The need was based upon several incidents that occurred across the country; my intention was to protect your law enforcement personnel, you the community as well those taken into custody.

In my annual appeal to you, the community, I asked for your financial support. Your response was overwhelming.

Because of your generosity the goal was met and the department was able to move forward with this project. I am glad to say that as of June 28 the cameras have been installed and are fully operational.

It is through the outstanding community support and gracious generosity that we (the Apache Junction Police Department) can continue to enhance public safety within the city of Apache Junction. You, our community supporters continue to amaze me in the overwhelming generosity you have shown.

You have my commitment that your police department shall continue to serve this community with professionalism, integrity and in a partnership with you.

On behalf of your police department and the men and women who daily serve you, I (we) thank you all.

Thomas E. Kelly

Chief of police

Apache Junction

