Kadlec: No plan for Gold Canyon to join with Apache Junction
Your article in the newspaper was very one-sided and did not state the facts, just the agenda of the meeting.
In my opinion this is not journalism and is why Gold Canyon has no interest in becoming Apache Junction. When printing statements or opinions, please print all sides so not to mislead your readers.
Your article gives the impression that Gold Canyon is forming committees to discuss incorporating with Apache Junction and that simply is not true.
Rebecca Kadlec
Gold Canyon
