Jorgensens: Watchdog water-quality story very informative; write more about trihalomethanes

My wife and I read your watchdog report on the Apache Junction water tests that showed higher than standard levels of trihalomethanes.

Could you please continue with an article on where people can bring their water to have it tested, what water filters filter out the trihalomethanes, how much water must be consumed to be a threat to our health and if trihalomethanes are absorbed through our skin during bathing or showers?

Also, do trihalomethanes remain on our clothing after washing our clothing?

We are snowbirds and have a home in Apache Junction. We have an under-sink. dual-water filtration, as do many people we have talked with. When we checked with Home Depot online, we were informed that the filter does not filter out trihalomethanes.

We drink a lot of water and coffee. We do not want to be misinformed by a water filtration company who just want to sell us something that does not filter out the trihalomethanes. Which companies really do have filtering systems that filter out the THM’s?

Your watchdog report was very informative and has many of us talking about the reality of the safety of the water we are drinking.

Please consider a second watchdog report to address these concerns, or even just an informative article to answer our questions and giving us an update on how we can have the safest drinking water.

Marty and Maxine Jorgensen

La Casa Blanca

Apache Junction