Jakowski: Braden Biggs and Gilbert Cancio for Apache Junction school board

In the last two school board elections, I attended and watched many candidate forums. I heard each candidate’s intention of being transparent. After these people were elected the transparency seems to have disappeared.

Jodi Erlich and Dena Kimble are pushing for a school-board agreement to not allow any member of the board to freely communicate with the voters who elected them. Censoring any elected official to control their opinion on school district policy, decision, vote or explain their view is more of a personal-control issue than a reasonable exchange of ideas.

I can’t speak for others but I’m not going to vote for any candidate who is trying to put up a wall between themselves and those who cast their vote for them. I see it as a slap in the face to voters.

The transparency talk was a facade to be elected and once again push their own agenda, setting aside doing what’s right.

Did we not go through this same scenario with some of these same board members when Chad Wilson was superintendent?

It’s time to change the status quo since our elected school board members can’t come out of the dark to communicate with us in the light.

We, the voters, must make a change, a change of openness, truth and an open-door policy of sharing with the community they are elected to serve not rule.

As the historic saying goes, those who don’t remember the past are doomed to repeated it. Let us not forget again.

I urge those of us who truly care to cast their vote to change what has become a ruling school board to one that serves. Vote out those who want to rule, vote in those who understand what it means to serve.

Braden Biggs and Gilbert Cancio have the background and integrity to be open with their ideas and know this position carries serious responsibilities.

I urge all concerned voters to look closely at Gilbert Cancio and Braden as our next school-board members. A real change needs to come about or we will be left with the same old same old.

Ryan Jakowski Sr.

Apache Junction