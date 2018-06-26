Jacobs: Unlawful entry and immigrants

The Constitution authorizes the Congress to “make a uniform Rule of Naturalization.”

I suppose that also means Congress gets to say how many immigrants we accept each year. A million? Whatever . . .

Congress must also decide the qualifications needed to move in with us. Lepers? Card sharks? Alcoholics? Unrepented Communists and Nazis?

It may be that about a million legal immigrants arrive every year. They stand in lines at court-houses, fill out forms and pay fees. We have rules about this.

But, some are like party-crashers. They just show up. The border patrol rounds up thousands for “detention.” We might handle it something like this:

“Ladies and gentlemen. You who have young children with you, follow the lady with the clipboard to the Family Section of this detention facility.

“You who are here by mistake, please follow that pilot out the west gate for a free flight to, um, a connecting flight back to your homeland.

“Every one of you are under arrest. Please make yourselves comfortable for a few days until we get around to charging you with unlawful entry.”

Glenn Jacobs

Eagar