Jacobs: Protecting border like protecting your home

An unknown lady sent a letter to the editor of her local newspaper. Her point: Some people are angry that the U.S. might protect its own borders, might make it harder to sneak into this country and, once here, to stay indefinitely.

Let me see if I correctly understand the thinking behind these protests. Let’s say I break into your house. Let’s say that when you discover me in your house, you insist that I leave.

But I say, “No! I like it here. I’ve done all the things you don’t like to do. I’m hard-working and honest (except for when I broke into your house).”

According to the protesters:

You are required to let me stay in your house; to feed me; to doctor me; to educate my kids and to provide other benefits for me and my family.

If you try to call the police or force me out, I will call my friends who will picket your house carrying signs that proclaim my right to be there.

I insist on living in your house, contributing only a fraction of the cost of my keep, and there is nothing you can do about it without being accused of cold, uncaring, selfish, prejudiced and bigoted. Oh, yeah: and I also demand that you learn my language.

Why can’t people see how ridiculous this argument is?

Glenn Jacobs

Eagar