Hurns: Apache Junction community steps up for those in need

What a fantastic event throughout the whole community on one day!

The 26th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive brought in a total of 31,500 pounds of food and water donations locally.

Because of generous residents and our post office employees, Apache Junction’s effort topped last year by almost 30 percent. This food and water will be given to thousands of qualifying, hungry families in the next 8-10 months.

Nationwide, the event was held in 10,000 cities.

To echo what one letter carriers said, it seemed that those who gave the most were those with the least to give. We are grateful for the area stores such as Fry’s Marketplace, Walmart on Signal Butte, area Wells Fargo banks, Horizon Health and Wellness, Little Caesars and others supported the event with bags, volunteers and food for the workers.

Our own AJFB volunteer ranks came through working side-by-side with AJ Mayor Serdy, Superstition Fire and Medical Chief Fabor, AJ Councilwoman Rizzi and AJ Police Chief Kelly.

We had loads of fun on May 12 and want those who left food out at their mailboxes to feel the gratification from our food bank families.

We look forward to next year!

Editor’s note: Ms. Hurns is the executive director of the Apache Junction Food Bank

