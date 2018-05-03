Hunt: Article ‘very one-sided view’ of Mayor Serdy’s Gold Canyon meeting

Dear Mr. Dyer, I was alarmed to read the account of the meeting between Mayor Serdy and the folks from Gold Canyon, plus Peralta Trails, that indicates you as the editor.
The article published in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent reads as a very one-sided view of the meeting. I would suggest that you look to Nextdoor.com for several other reports of the event.
Or consult the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News edition after the meeting. The headline in the AJ News is “‘Leave Us Alone’ Say Gold Canyon Residents,” hardly in line with the reporting you edited.
The view of the meeting was that communication is good but a committee was the mayor’s idea and an obvious attempt to circumvent the wishes of the people.
The mayor suggested HOA leaders while failing to recognize that large areas of Gold Canyon are not subject to HOAs – thank goodness. The floor even requested another meeting in the same format as the March 22 meeting rather than a committee.
I would respectfully ask that you correct this serious misrepresentation of the meeting, correct the view that the general populous is desirous of a camel committee and give a more balanced view of the event in your next edition.
Brian Hunt
Gold Canyon
