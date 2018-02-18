OPINION: Honor turns to tragedy

Many years ago I read a book called “The Everglades: River of Grass,” by Marjory Stoneman Douglas, an activist to save the Everglades from development. It affected me so much I became an activist to protect our Sonoran Desert from over-development in Arizona. It hasn’t gone as well for me as her. Just look at the Valley (Phoenix metro) today from say 1970, but the fight continues.
Anyway, what am I getting at here? I heard her name on the news the other day (she had passed on in 1998). A high school named in her honor, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had a shooting on campus in Florida, a place named in her honor.
It’s disheartening to me and maybe others how something so good has turned so horrific and terrible. Innocent people – young adults and children – maimed, traumatized and murdered at a placement to be a safe haven and honored in her name. It will forever now be known as a place of a mass shooting, a tragic scene of horror, a damn shame. Prayers to all those affected and to those who never made it home to their loved ones, RIP.
Lyle Anderson
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.