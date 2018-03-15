Thank you Apache Junction.
Actually I’m being sarcastic. Can someone please explain to me why, in a state where the governor, churches, any other assorted organizations are doing all they can to help homeless military veterans get off the streets, this city seems to be going out of its way to put them back?
Point in case, a homeless vet was given a truck and an RV trailer to live in. He was introduced to a man who needed a lot of work to finish one of the nicer homes around town. After almost a month of hard work, not only was he told he should get out of town, but he was also stiffed for the bill.
Taking the advice, he found an honest lady who needed help with property in Florence. So, he moved his trailer there to start the new job. He paid a friend to park his truck in her driveway while he was gone. It did need some repair, having over 400,000 miles on the odometer. But hey, what do you expect for a free truck?
Well, for six months everything was fine, until the job was finished. In retrospect he should have gone anywhere but back to Apache Junction. It was late on a Friday night when he came back to town. Being a little rushed he had the trailer dropped off on an empty lot on the edge of town. Maybe not the best plan but he was going to get his truck and find more suitable arrangements. The following Saturday morning, he walked into town to get his truck. However, as can only happen in Apache Junction, the truck was missing and nobody knew what had happened to it.
Not wanting to jump to any wrong conclusions, he thought it best not to go directly to the police. AJPD does have a reputation of being, well let’s be nice and say, intolerant when it comes to the less-fortunate people in the city. A day goes by and Saturday evening as he is on his way to spend the night on a friend;s sofa, he spots a truck. Way in the back of an RV park, sure enough there is his truck. So now he thinks he has everything under control.
Sunday morning he goes to the police department and explains everything to the officer. That his truck was missing, but now it’s found and writes a statement attesting to that. To the best of my knowledge, never once using the word,”stolen.” Because he still did not know the circumstances that led up to his truck being moved to its new location.
After checking things out the officer meets with this guy and says, “I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that is your truck. The bad news is, that you are a damn liar. That man bought that truck.”
We can only imagine his surprise, knowing full well that he had been in Florence and certainly hadn’t sold the truck to anyone.
Now, this is where the story really gets good. The poor old truck had the ignition and doors tore up, of course the keys had been in Florence. It had a flat tire and wouldn’t start. Our poor veteran had to find a way to tow it, and a place to tow it to. And he still has to get the trailer moved somehow. So, he tries to find someone and a place to tow and fix things.
Now we come to Monday morning and this man thinks that although the weekend was a disaster, he still kind of has a handle on things. A buddy is going to meet him at the trailer to move it, at 9 a.m. So, he gets there a little early, about 8:45. But wait, there sits an AJPD cruiser next to his trailer. Yep, it had been precisely 48 hours and five minutes. The officer had the abandoned vehicle paperwork all filled out and the tow truck was on its way.
He tried pleading, then begging, but to no avail. It was going to be towed to a yard where there are no hook-ups, you can’t stay there. Plus, and here is the best part, by special arrangement with the city of Apache Junction, they are allowed to charge $1,200 a month. Just to store a 24-foot travel trailer. Go figure, when so many are doing so much to support the men and women who voluntarily put themselves in harm’s way, to serve this country and every one of its citizens.
Good ol’ Apache Junction seems to be trying its best to undo all their hard work and cause another unlucky soul to be back on the streets. Without any hope for the future, for let us not forget, it is illegal to be homeless here.
Which is quite ironic in itself, AJPD seems to have secured a way to always stay busy, turning law-abiding people into criminals. To the point that the Pinal County courts and jail no longer want to deal with all the people being sent down there.
But you will still be safe because they have somehow made a deal with Maricopa County to send our homeless to that jail.
Are you wondering what has happened to our friend in the story? Well, even though he is a victim of a crime, nobody is trying to find the responsible persons; that would require actual police work. Besides, real criminals can be dangerous; helpless, homeless people are easier to deal with. Still he swears he will never quit believing in this country and its people.
He’s out there, trying to stay under the radar. Looking for work anywhere he can find it. He has lunch at Genesis a lot and I’ve seen him volunteering wherever he can be of some help. So, remember as you go to bed tonight, there are will be thieves out there looking to find your car unlocked, but there won’t be anybody sleeping behind a dumpster. Not in Apache Junction.
Paul Green
Apache Junction
