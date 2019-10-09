Henry: Fun, valuable Tai Chi class at Apache Junction multi-gen center

At our Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, there are many great classes offered. I would like to recommend the Tai Chi class offered twice weekly.

Jona Henry

After three years of attending, my balance and flexibility have been improved as well as stress-reduction with breathing.

This class involves slow movement and is often described as a “moving meditation” and offered around the Valley by many hospitals for older folks’ health but it surely benefits anyone.

If you haven’t heard of it, please include it in your Independent multi-generational class lists and make our citizens aware. It is a valuable and fun class.

Apache Junction