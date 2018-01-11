OPINION: ‘Help us save Dinosaur Park’

The only Community Park in Gold Canyon was built in 2002 by volunteers – the money for the ramada, the play ground equipment, trees, plants, grass, gravel, almost $100,000 was raised through fundraising and donations. Dinosaur Park is also maintained by volunteers.
Pinal County Supervisor Todd House is willing to help us transfer the park to Pinal County. Gold Canyon residents, help us save Dinosaur Park. Contact the Apache Junction Unified School District and Supervisor Todd House.
Marta Saint-James
Gold Canyon
