Harvey: Why not to vote for Doug Coleman

Why not to vote for Doug Coleman? He is a taxpayers’ welfare recipient. He was a teacher, a city councilman, a mayor and then a state representative, all paid by our tax monies.

He will also receive a life pension from each of these positions and once again these pensions are paid by taxpayers’ money.

While a teacher he was a union hack, which means that while he was indoctrinating our students to live in a country guided by socialists’ causes, he did the union’s bidding, always calling for tax increases … wait for it … for the children, of course.

He supported special elections to raise taxes … once again wait for it … for the children while all along he pushes for Common Core’s dumbing down of our students.

While a state representative, he was supported by the insurance and medical companies to support Obamacare.

So, please help put Coleman out to pasture by keeping him out of office this coming election.

Francis Harvey

North Pinal County