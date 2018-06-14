Harvey: Do not elect Coleman as justice of the peace

How many of you fellow taxpayers receive a pension?

Think about this: draw a salary for a number of years as a teacher, draw a salary as both an Apache Junction city councilman and then mayor and then draw a salary as an Arizona state representative all at taxpayers’ expense.

Now add to that, draw a pension from being a teacher, a state representative and for being a city councilman and mayor and guess what? It is still our taxpayers’ money providing him with his livelihood. That is what Doug Coleman has done his entire adult life and now he wants a fourth job at taxpayers’ expense to be followed by yet another pension, which could be his fourth and yes at taxpayers’ expense. Put Coleman out to pasture and do not elect him as justice of the peace.

Francis Harvey

Pinal County