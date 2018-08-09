Harvey: Candidate missing ‘paid by’ statement on campaign signs

I wish to report a campaign violation by mayoral candidate Dave Waldron. I was a precinct committeeman when I lived nearer to Apache Junction and so I know something about campaign signs.

Waldron does not have the state-mandated “paid by” on many, if not all, of his signs.

I was in the city clerk’s office on Aug. 2, around 11 a.m., when a man came in, in what appears to be a continuation of his complaint about these signs. This man was told that he, not the city, had to provide proof of these allegations. He was told to provide pictures and locations of said violations.

What in the heck is wrong with Apache Junction’s city employees? This man quoted the state statue of the necessary requirements that are required on campaign signs for positions like mayor but for some reason this person in the clerk’s office chooses to ignore him.

I can only assume that she is and probably those in the office are not Republicans or they just do not like Mayor Serdy.

This position would not bother me since I could not vote in the city’s elections but the fact that politics have come into play when it comes to the law does bother me.

Francis Harvey

Queen Valley area

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent contacted Mr. Waldron and he said: “It was my oversight and the signs now have a paid for sticker on them.”