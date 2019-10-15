Hart: Vote ‘yes’ on Apache Junction Unified School District capital override

As CEO/president of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, our mission is to assure that the business community continues to thrive. We believe it is critical for the community to support our educational systems and ensure that our students have the tools they need to succeed. They will be our future business owners and workforce.

Please join me in voting “yes” for the Apache Junction Unified School District additional assistance (capital) override. The legislature has not been able to fully fund our schools for many years, and this leads our school districts to ask for assistance from our residents.

The capital override will only increase the homeowner’s taxes by $5 per month (based on the average assessed value of a home in the district at $131,000).

A “yes” vote will allow for the schools to keep our children safe through the installation of security cameras, lighting and fencing. It will allow for the replacement and repair of school facilities (including sidewalks, bathrooms, locker rooms, athletic venues), replacement of worn furniture and fixtures as needed, replacement of outdated library books, core curriculum and technology and much more.

It is crucial that we as a community support the passing of this bond for our children, the future of Apache Junction. They are extremely valuable to our community and we believe our future is dependent on it.

