Harshman: FYI Friday videos feature Apache Junction Police Department

If you’re on the Internet — and who isn’t, these days — you may have noticed that we’ve amped up social media game for the Apache Junction Police Department.

Cpl. Marshall Harshman

In addition to our increased discussion and posting presence, we are also putting out a weekly information video called FYI Friday. The video series was created to keep our community informed and foster a relationship of trust to strengthen our partnership with our community members.

The FYI Friday videos are being produced and edited by our community resource unit and have been intentionally designed to be light and humorous. For us it’s all about clicks. Anyone can produce a video, but creating something that people will watch is another matter altogether.

The FYI Friday videos have been intentionally designed to be light and humorous. (AJPD)

We could produce high quality, professionally edited videos with the same information — but if nobody clicks on the video, it’s a waste of our time and resources. On the other hand, if we pique curiosity and get 19,000 views by putting an animated Donald Duck on our captain’s head then we are certainly willing to do it (Sorry about that, Capt. Freeman).

The light-hearted videos have already begun paying off where it really counts. Over the past 28 days our post reach on Facebook is up 125% and our page likes are up 379%. Our page followers are up 361%.

When people react to our content by liking, commenting or sharing our videos, it ensures that our information will show up on their news feed when we need to get urgent information out fast. For instance, we recently issued a Silver Alert when one of our senior citizens went missing. Within 15 minutes of posting the alert to Facebook, we had nearly 5,000 post engagements and we reached over 35,000 people with pertinent information.

The topics for the videos come from a collaborated effort between the Community Resource office and the various divisions of the police department. Some of the content that we put out was chosen to simply provide answers to questions and correct any misinformation that was being discussed on social media.

In the coming weeks, our followers should expect to see videos addressing a wide variety of topics including; heat-related illness, our car seat loaner program and our volunteer program. We also intend to produce safety videos and videos featuring the heroic actions of our police officers and our community members.

We are delighted that we have been getting such a positive response to our videos, but we are not surprised. Apache Junction community members are very active on social media and we knew that we had an audience with whom we were not fully connecting.

Social Media is such a powerful tool and we intend to continue using it.

You can find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. So keep on watching, liking and sharing, AJ. Use #AJPD and let’s let people know what a great place Apache Junction is.

Cpl. Marshall Harshman

Community resource officer

Apache Junction Police Department