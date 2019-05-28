Gullickson: Thank you Gov. Ducey, legislature for student-focused fiscal year 2020 budget

Over the last two years, lawmakers have infused nearly $1 billion of new and restored funding into our public school classrooms.

Today’s $7.5 billion education budget not only delivers the second payment of the promise to provide teachers a 20% pay raise by 2020, but it also makes significant investments into funding for new school counselors, school facilities and flexible funding that can be used on anything from classroom supplies to payroll.

Additionally, lawmakers are investing $68 million to allow Arizona’s best schools to serve more students, especially in low income communities. With this funding, lawmakers are signaling the importance of ensuring students have access to an excellent school within their neighborhood.

Thank you, Gov. Ducey and Arizona legislators, for approving a student-focused budget that invests in our future.

Emily Anne Gullickson

Executive director

A for Arizona

Editor’s note: A for Arizona seeks to rapidly expand the number of low-income students in the highest quality schools. It is a self-contained initiative within the Arizona Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.