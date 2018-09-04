Gosar: Kyl qualified choice to serve as Arizona senator

Sen. Jon Kyl is an experienced and qualified choice to serve the people of Arizona in the senate.

His strong record on water, natural resources and judicial nominees will greatly benefit the people of Arizona.

I’m grateful for his get-back-to-work attitude as there are many issues the senate needs to take up and pass for the benefit of our country.

Editor’s note: U.S. Rep. Gosar released the above statement after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late Sen. John McCain. 

 

