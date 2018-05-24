Gosar: House passes National Defense Authorization Act

For nearly 60 years, Congress has executed its Constitutional obligation to provide for the common defense through the National Defense Authorization Act.

Today’s bill provides our troops with the equipment and weapons they need to keep us safe.

After years of personnel reductions and proposed cuts to our defense budget under the previous administration, the Trump Administration and this Republican-led Congress are taking action to ensure our military has the resources they need to confront the diverse challenges we face in a dangerous world.

I am proud to see our men and women in uniform receive the support they deserve from Congress, including the largest pay raise for our troops in nine years.

During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, I hope all Americans will take time to thank a member of our armed forces as well as appreciate the service of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

U.S. Congressman Paul A. Gosar

Arizona-District 4

Editor’s note: U.S. Rep. Gosar released the above statement after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019 (H.R. 5515) with a bipartisan vote of 351-66.