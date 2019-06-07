Goodwin: ‘I think of Arizona every single day’ while living in London

Jun 7th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Me and my wife, June, came to Apache Junction in the ’80s and built a house at 2139 S. Sixshooter Road in the early ’90s.

Charlie Goodwin

We toured America for 30 years and visited 35 states, but loved Arizona the best.

Had to sell the house through ill health and come back to London.

My next-door neighbors were Mike and Phyllis Wolfe and still my best friends. Also knew Roy Hudson and his wife Norma, Jerry Burgess, the Thurnbecks, Judd Williams, the Smiths and so on. Also a member of the Moose.

I think of Arizona every single day and hope my dust will be scattered on the “Soops” when I go toes up.

Thanks for listening.
Charlie Goodwin
London, UK E4

June Goodwin in the garden at their London home. (Submitted photo)

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie