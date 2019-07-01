Goodman: Impressed with participants’ preparedness at mock active-shooter exercise

Last month I was able to participate in a mock active shooter exercise within our county.

These exercises are critically important as we unfortunately see incidents of this nature occurring more frequently; it is vital that we are prepared.

Partners from across the community came together to discuss the proper protocol, procedures and safeguards that are in place if we were to face this type of emergency situation.

I was impressed with the level of preparedness of all of our participants, and was reminded of just how necessary these exercises are.

We cannot be complacent in this environment, and must continue to work diligently in enhancing our preparedness efforts.

I am grateful to all the organizations that participated and for the amount of work that goes into these drills.

Mike Goodman

Chairman

Pinal County Board of Supervisors