Goldstein: AJUSD asking voters ‘to rescue them from their over-enthusiastic budgets’

Once again, the Apache Junction Unified School District is asking taxpayers to vote for a maintenance and operations override and a capital improvement bond.

Barry Goldstein

A little history: Voters last approved a bond election in 2004, for which taxpayers are still paying and will continue to pay until 2026. If approved, the projected combined bonds payoff date will be 2039. The last maintenance and operations override was renewed in 2003. Override votes failed in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2015. If approved, the override is for seven years.

The average assessed value of a home within the district is $131,000. Based on this assessed value, homeowners, on average, will see an increase of $204 per year if both the bond and the override are passed.

Of course, this is just an average; some homeowners will pay less, some will pay more. Many will pay much more. Compare your property tax bill to the foregoing average to estimate your increase. And remember, it will continue for years.

There is a reason why attempts by the AJUSD Governing Board to force an increase on unwilling taxpayers have been rejected over and over again. Governmental entities, like the taxpayers that fund them, must learn to live within their means and should not expect an already overburdened community to rescue them from their over-enthusiastic budgets.

Apache Junction