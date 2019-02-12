Geldis-Young: Lost Dutchman Days ‘crown jewel of all our events here in AJ’

Lost Dutchman Days as a whole are personally my favorite days. Our city feels electric with all the events going on between the Lost Dutchman Days Brats Party, rodeo, carnival, parade and more.

This event is the crown jewel of all our events here in AJ.

Since we are at the peak of our winter residents, here at the chamber we see people from all over the world asking about our February events. The influx of seasonal residents along with our permanent residents, gives us as a chamber a great opportunity to highlight all our members.

This year we are using the opportunity to expose the runners of Lost Dutchman Marathon to our area by going to the expo and keep running that momentum into the main event of LDD with passing out flyers, coupons and anything that will create a buzz for organizations in AJ.

We hope that between our social media pages and flyers in our visitor center, that these translate in dollars back into our small businesses. Not just the western ones but all of them.

As we gain steam here at the chamber, we hope to do more and more each year for all businesses. When our community thrives, so do we.

Heidi Geldis-Young

Director of events and marketing

Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center