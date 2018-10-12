Fonzo: Vote for Braden Biggs, Gilbert Cancio for school board

I am pleased to support two candidates for Apache Junction Unified School District School Board: Braden Biggs and Gilbert Cancio.

Both candidates seem like an unlikely pair as polar opposites of one another. Biggs, a product of AJUSD schools, is a young community activist in his 20s with no children in AJUSD. Cancio is a retired member of the Department of Corrections and retired U. S. Marine with grandchildren in AJUSD.

Yet, both Biggs and Cancio share the same strong visions for AJUSD:

The desire to instill a solid school-community relationship and regain trust with the community.

The desire to for honesty and transparency; eliminate single-sided decisions.

The desire to bring back a sense of great pride in AJUSD like we had so many years ago.

The desire to focus on student learning at the highest level and preparation for post-high school opportunities.

The desire to integrate academically rigorous programs to AJUSD so that our students can be just as competitive as our neighboring districts.

The desire to properly fund AJUSD with fiscal responsibility and accountability.

The desire to listen, communicate, and problem-solve with all stakeholders.

The desire to seek out and retain only the most qualified educators and support staff since our kids deserve the very best.

Biggs and Cancio’s only agenda is to strengthen AJUSD so that the district is truly worth talking about in a positive light. Biggs’ sheer passion for improving education and community visibility coupled with Cancio’s life experiences and commitment to the district far exceed the qualifications of other candidates running for AJUSD school board.

Join me in voting for Braden Biggs and Gilbert Cancio this November for AJUSD School Board.

Sharon Fonzo

Former AJUSD educator