Evans: Follow the rules or follow the elected leader?

I guess in Apache Junction if you don’t follow the elected leader’s vote you get smeared on his social media. It has come to my attention again that the elected leader in Apache Junction has posted fabrications about myself and two other council members who don’t/didn’t vote the way the elected leader wants us to vote.

I thought I was on council for my expertise on city business, not to be a rubber stamp. Facebook is only as good as the person posting the information. If the only way you can make yourself look good is to smear others, then you don’t really have anything to offer.

I have ignored these posts in the past, but enough is enough. Developers and employers look at these posts. They would see the elected leader thinks council members and staff are anti-business. Does the elected leader think this encourages business to come to Apache Junction?

My going to Phoenix to help a business resolve a liquor license issue, that was a 7-0 vote to deny (yes, even the elected leader voted to deny) on my own time, is anti-business? To explain the council’s decision for denial due to irregularities on license numbers and illegal sale of liquor were both items the council could not resolve, mostly due to a language barrier. The liquor control board wants to hear from council members on reasons for denial.

Apache Junction adopted the Uniform Building Codes back in the 1980’s. These are minimum standards used by cities in the U.S. Apache Junction is in the U.S.

The elected leader has interfered with code compliance/development services issues. If you don’t want to follow the codes, call the elected leader. Cry” I don’t have the money,” the leader interferes. Cry “I am just a small business.” Cry, whine, cry. “I will go out of business if I must do things by these codes.” We have a professional, experienced, dedicated staff that is available for citizens’ needs and questions. They also are not rubber stamps, they must follow our codes and regulations as set by the city council.

I am here for everybody who invests in Apache Junction and follows our codes for commercial, residential, and industrial building. As a council member, it is my duty to do my best, fair, honest assessment of all situations including public safety and health standards for all building. These are needed so Apache Junction will not just survive but thrive.

I will not just be a rubber stamp.

Our city has a great team of knowledgeable, dedicated professionals in each area of development necessary to help Apache Junction not just grow, but to thrive.

Councilwoman Gail Evans

Apache Junction