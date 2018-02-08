Embrace the area’s Western heritage

During the last weekend of February the community of Apache Junction will celebrate the 54th annual Lost Dutchman Days. It’s a time to celebrate the area’s Western heritage as well as to watch professional cowboys and cowgirls competing in a full eight-event rodeo Feb. 23-25.
Each day’s rodeo begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., at Tomahawk Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, but you can save $2 off each ticket by heading over to Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail (480-982-3141); or Crazy Horse Saddle Shop, 1484 W. Apache Trail (480-671-0381).
Remember that there is an additional $2 fee to enter the event center at the rodeo grounds where there are also carnival rides, food and vendors. One-day carnival tickets are $20 in advance at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and $30 at the carnival.
The nonprofits Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp. and Apache Junction Mounted Rangers make up the all-volunteer Lost Dutchman Days Committee. All profits from Lost Dutchman Days are distributed to youth-serving organizations in the community.
Check out our extensive Lost Dutchman Days coverage inside this month’s issue (http://apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com/), including little-known secrets such as free admission to the 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, team-roping competitions. Read about the Thursday brats party, Friday rodeo dance and the Saturday art show and parade. Also please check out the equestrian themed stories and our regular coverage. To see more, go to https://apachejunctionindependent.com/.
Reporters and editors for the Apache Junction Independent have been covering Lost Dutchman Days since the beginning 54 years ago when it was called Lost Dutchman Day. The newspaper was about a half dozen years old then. The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became an Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member in 1960. Independent Newspapers (now known as Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA) purchased the Sentinel in 1971 and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
